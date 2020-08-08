Green Bay Travels to La Crosse for Weekend Set

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah head to Copeland Park to take on the La Crosse Loggers as they look to continue their hot streak.

The Booyah, 16-18 on the year, come in following a two-game sweep of Rockford and a shutout win last night. In the 4-0 win, Green Bay was led by dominance on the rubber from starter Garrett Martin and reliever Cam Bailey. The two pitchers combined for all nine innings on the mound, and struck out 11 total hitters on the evening. The Booyah also were helped by the long ball on Friday night, with both Nadir Lewis and Nick Kreutzer hitting their third home runs of the year.

So far, this season, Green Bay has been led by shortstop Andy Blake at the plate. The Columbia freshman has played in all 34 games during the 2020 year, and leads the Booyah in hits with 33 and stolen bases with 13. Blake has also hit three home runs, including two against the Loggers, and driven in 11 runs.

La Crosse comes into the weekend set with a 16-20 overall record, and coming in off a 15-3 victory over the Woodchucks at Athletic Park last night. The Booyah and Loggers have split the first four meetings between the two sides, with two more games coming next week at Capital Credit Union Park. La Crosse currently sits nine games back of Wisconsin Rapids for first in the West division.

First pitch from Copeland Park is set for 6:05pm for the fifth meeting between Green Bay and La Crosse this season. The Booyah turn to left hander Jack Mahoney, who is making his seventh start in 2020. Mahoney currently holds a 1-3 record, with a 4.29 earned run average. The Appleton product will be facing La Crosse for the first time all year.

