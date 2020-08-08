Rox Beat Stingers Behind Stellar Pitching
August 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Zane Mills (Washington State) hurled seven innings and gave up just one run as St. Cloud (18-11) beat Willmar (18-13) by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.
The Rox scored a pair of runs in the first inning to claim an early lead. Ben Norman (Iowa) led off with a walk and Jordan Barth (Augustana) was hit-by-a-pitch. Collin Montez (Washington State) singled to center field to load the bases. Norman and Barth scored in the next at-bat, taking advantage of a Willmar error in the infield.
Jack Kelly (Minnesota) extended the lead to 3-1 in the second inning. The Golden-Gopher singled to right field and scored Andrew Pintar (BYU) from third base.
That score remained until the seventh inning. Jack Kelly and Montez drew walks to set up Garett Delano (Mercer). He delivered with a two-run double to left field and put St. Cloud ahead 5-1.
Mills went the longest of any Rox starting pitcher this season, hurling seven innings. He tossed seven innings and struck out six batters while not issuing any walks. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) threw the final two innings and struck out four batters.
The Rox will conclude the series against the Stingers with a doubleheader on Sunday. Game one is scheduled for 12:05 pm and game two is slated for a 6:05 pm first pitch. Both games will be played at Bill Taunton Stadium.
St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, August 12th against Willmar. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 pm start time at Joe Faber Field.
