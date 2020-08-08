Mental Errors Cost Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Mental errors doomed the Great Lakes Resorters tonight as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-1 in front of another sold out crowd Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium

For the fourth time this season, Great Lakes committed five or more errors in a single game as Traverse City matched their longest winning streak on the year with their six-straight victory over the Resorters.

Great Lakes jumped on the board first in the top of the third inning as Brendan Ryan roped a sacrifice groundout to deliver the Resorters the 1-0 advantage. Traverse City responded by plating a pair in the bottom of the fourth frame as an errand throw from Great Lakes shortstop, Will Mize, allowed Chris Monroe to reach first base before Crews Taylor and Craig Corliss both added RBI knocks to retake the lead 2-1. Resorters relievers Chad Sommers, D'anthony Beckman, and Grant Smitz all combined to hold Traverse City scoreless through the ensuing three innings before a couple of throwing errors opened the door for a four-run Pit Spitters ninth - highlighted by a pair of RBI-singles from Craig Corliss and Spencer Schwellenbach - to put the finishing touches on a 6-1 Traverse City victory.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Cade Heil (4-0), was strong on the mound going six innings while allowing only one run on four hits in his fourth win on the campaign. Resorters starter, Duncan Lutz (0-1), allowed a pair of tallies - none earned - on a pair of walks in his first loss this season. The Pit Spitters improve to 17-3 on the year while the Resorters fall to 3-17. Spitters first baseman and University of Illinois Springfield big man, Chris Monroe, went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the winning effort.

