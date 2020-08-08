Rox Take Down Stingers Anchored by Starting Pitching

(St. Cloud, M.N.)- Anchored by a strong start from their ace Zane Mills, the St. Cloud Rox beat the Stingers Saturday night 5-1 to improve to 4-0 this season against the Stingers at Joe Faber Field.

Despite the Stingers outscoring the Rox by ten total runs combined in their first seven meetings, the Stingers were only able to muster six hits and one run against the Rox. The season series between the two teams is now 4-4, with the home team winning every game.

Zane Mills was indeed brilliant for St. Cloud on the bump. He threw seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out a handful. Mills earned his second straight win for St. Cloud in consecutive starts.

His counterpart across the way, Seth Miller, while not as dominant, did show flashes of greatness on the mound as well. Miller, making his first start of the year for the Stingers, as well as just his fourth overall appearance, allowed three runs, only one earned against St. Cloud. He went five and two thirds striking out six, taking his first loss of the season.

Stinger bats struggled at the plate for the most part despite a couple of exceptions. Tyler Wilber went 2-4 from the dish with a pair of base hits. Harrison Schnurbusch's second inning single drove in the Stingers' only run of the game. Jake Meyer, making his first start in the order in 2020 for Willmar, drilled a double to the left field corner in the eighth inning. However, despite these, the Stingers were only able to notch the one run, dropping their third straight game.

Willmar is back home tomorrow for games two and three of the series with St. Cloud. Doubleheader starts at 12:05 as Trevor Divinski of the Stingers faces RJ Martinez of the Rox.

