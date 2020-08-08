Howard's Homers Lift Honkers to Big Win

ROCHESTER, MN - The Rochester Honkers (6-22) welcomed the Mankato MoonDogs (13-19) to Mayo Field for the final time in the 2020 season and made sure they had a memorable night, bashing their way to a 7-3 final score.

The Honkers sent Jeremy Flick (St. Thomas) out to the hill for the start in his season debut and stood tall, allowing only two runs to score on two hits and one walk through four innings. Flick's comfort was boosted by first- and second-inning offense. Kyle Huckstorf (Iowa Western), batting in the two-hole tonight, made his way around the bases all by way of free passes: a walk put him on first, and we would advance by wild pitch, stolen base and passed ball. In the second inning, Pearce Howard (New Orleans) would tie the game at 2-2 with a blast to right field, his first home run of the season.

The pitching would take over from there for both teams, as the 'Dogs and Honks each tossed three, full innings of one-hit, shutout ball. Klick would finish with four solid innings of two-hit, two-run ball.

Klick was relieved by Sal Ferro (Long Island) who issued four stellar innings of his own. Collecting four strikeouts, Ferro now sits in a five-way tie for 15th in the Minnesota-Iowa pod in Ks. The one hit allowed was his lowest total on the season since July 14.

Ferro's efforts were aided by an explosion of offense in the fifth through seventh innings, when the Flock offense went four-for-16 (.250), with five runs and four walks. The middle-innings explosion was capped off by another Howard homer, this time in even more dramatic fashion.

After Ryan Wrobleski (Dallas Baptist) walked and stole second - each for the second time in as many innings - and Robert Moore (Arkansas) was hit by a pitch, Howard sent the second pitch of the at-bat off the scoreboard. Howard finished with a two-for-three night at the plate with three runs batted in (RBI) and two runs scored of his own. His sixth inning walk gave way for a 10-base night, his most on the year.

The Flock flies to Mankato tomorrow evening for the conclusion of this weekend home-and-home in what is also the finale of the season series between the in-state rivals. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm CST when Jarret Kryzanowski is set to toss for the host 'Dogs. Tune in to "Honkers Pregame Live!" online at www.Mixlr.com/HonkersBroadcast at 5:00, where you will get set for all things Honkers and MoonDogs.

