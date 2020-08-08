Loggers Offense Busts out in 15-3 Win over Woodchucks

August 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





WAUSAU, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers jumped ahead with a six-run second inning and then kept the foot on the gas pedal from there, winning 15-3 over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Friday night at Athletic Park. The Loggers improve to 16-20, while the Woodchucks fall to 10-25.

Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) got the bats rolling with a two-run home run in the second inning, while Andrew Meggs (Creighton) and Kyson Donahue (Arizona) added RBI base hits in the inning. Meggs added an RBI double in the Loggers' four-run sixth inning, as did Preston Viltz (Washington). Donahue would cap off the scoring for La Crosse with a three-run home run in the ninth inning.

Viltz and Donahue each finished the night at 3-for-5, while Meggs, Joel Vaske (Kirkwood CC), and JT Thompson (Texas State) each collected two hits, helping the Loggers to tally 14 on the evening.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) struck out five and allowed just two hits over six innings, to move his record to 2-2. Erik Demchuk (Antelope Valley) and Steve Bowley (Shepherd) combined to throw three scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Loggers return home for a weekend set against the Green Bay Booyah (16-18), with Saturday's game starting at 6:05 pm at Copeland Park.

