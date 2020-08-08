Chucks Fall to Rafters After Tough Ninth Inning
August 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks lost to Wisconsin Rapids at home on Saturday, 10-7. The Chucks gave up six unanswered runs over the final few innings, including five in the ninth.
D'Vante Glenn drove in the first two runs for the Chucks with a single. He scored Freddy Rojas Jr. and Jeissy De La Cruz. This was followed by an error, which scored Myles Austin. Caleb Denny also scored on an error in the game.
Pablo Ruiz scampered home on a wild pitch late in game. Alejandro Macario also scored on a passed ball. The only other RBI was collected on a groundout from Nick Romano, which scored Denny.
Calvin Bush was the starter for the Woodchucks. He tossed five innings of three-run ball. This was followed by one-run outings from JD Shultz and Marcos Del Valle. Gabriele Guevara surrendered five runs in the ninth inning and was given the loss. Nathan Mirochnick also pitched for the Chucks.
Top Performers
Nick Romano was 2-4 with an RBI.
D'Vante Glenn was 1-4 with 2 RBIs.
Calvin Bush was solid in his start. He went five innings, allowing three runs with five strikeouts.
Next Up
The Chucks will play three straight road games, starting tomorrow. They'll return home on Thursday with a game against Fond du Lac. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
