Dock Spiders Welcome New-Look Rivets to Fondy with 15-1 Win

August 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Michael McBriar

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Michael McBriar(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Just one game after scoring 13 runs and shutting out the Rafters, the Dock Spiders (24-13) one-upped themselves and scored 15 as they pummeled the Rivets (14-18) 15-1 in Saturday night's victory.

With the Rockford Rivets down most of their regular starters, the Dock Spiders took full advantage as they scored immediately in the first inning. Fondy scored two runs both with two outs, as AJ Miller (University of Oregon) continued to stay hot at the plate with a single to bring in the first run of the game. Brayden Frazier (University of Iowa) would add one more in the first with a hit to third base that brought in Miller and made it 2-0.

The third inning saw the Dock Spiders bat around the order and bring in nine runs on seven hits and one error. Miller recorded another hit, a double that scored Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) following his leadoff single to make it 3-0. With the bases loaded, Andrew Bullock (Charleston Southern University) put a line drive up the middle that scored two for Fondy. Bryan Javier (Campbellsville University) recorded his first hit with the Dock Spiders, a two-RBI double to put the home team up 8-0.

Two batters later, Tanner Smith (University of Oregon) also recorded his first hit in Fond du Lac, a single that scored Javier and kept the train rolling. Miller found his spot come up again in the third, and again he brought in a run, a ground ball to second that Caleb Durbin (Washington University in St. Louis) scored on, as well as Smith that put the Dock Spiders up 11-0.

Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) would add an RBI to his count with a sacrifice fly to left that Durbin tagged and scored on to plate the 12th run of the game for Fondy.

The Dock Spiders added three more runs in the seventh inning, starting with a pop fly ball from Frazier that was dropped at short that Smith scored on. With the bases loaded, Kollyn All (Butler University) drew a walk to bring home another for Fondy. Javier would tack on one more for Fond du Lac with an infield hit that plated run number 15.

The pitching was once again phenomenal for Fondy, as they took a shutout to the late stages of the game. Rockford was able to avoid the shutout and score one run in the top of the eighth, but the Dock Spiders took game one of the two-game series 15-1.

Michael McBriar (Ashland University) tossed seven shutout innings and allowed three hits while recording three strikeouts. He received the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.

The Dock Spiders will play their last home game against Rockford this year tomorrow, Sunday at 1:05 pm before the Monday off day.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.