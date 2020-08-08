MoonDogs Bats Go Stale After Second, Honkers Pull Away for Weekend Win

Rochester, Minn. -Â Five unanswered runs for the Rochester Honkers between the sixth and seventh innings guided them to a 7-3 win over the Mankato MoonDogs, Saturday.

In the early going, The MoonDogs and Honkers took turns scoring runs. Each side scored a run in the first and second innings.Â Michael CurialleÂ put the Dogs on top first with a solo home run on the game's second pitch. After two innings, it was 2-2 at Mayo Field.

After that, it was Rochester's game to lose. The Honkers scored five consecutive runs and had their tear rounded out with a three-run home run viaÂ Pearce HowardÂ in the seventh. Howard logged each of the Honkers' four RBI in Saturday's game.

The MoonDogs scored once in the ninth, but still dropped the first game of the weekend series, 7-3.

The Honkers finished the night with one more hit than the MoonDogs, 6-5. An advantage in the errors column went to the MoonDogs, who finished with a perfect zero miscues in the field. The Honkers had one error.

Garnering the win for Rochester was their reliever,Â Salvatore Ferro (1-2), who went four frames from the fifth through the eighth. He gave up one hit, walked a pair and struck out four.Â Jack ZalaskyÂ got his first save when he closed out the ninth.

MoonDogs starter,Â Jake McMahill (1-2), went five innings and allowed three earned runs but got the loss. The Honkers got hits off McMahill five times while he walked five and struck out one.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (13-19) are back at home to wrap things up with the Rochester Honkers (6-22). The weekend finale at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn., will begin at 5:05 p.m.

