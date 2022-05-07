Rochester Red Wings Game Notes

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (10-16) vs. Rochester Red Wings (15-12)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

Game 1: RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Sterling Sharp (1-0, 4.85)

Game 2: RHP Clarke Schmidt (NR) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (0-2, 7.71)

NEW DAY, NEW OPPORTUNITY: The Red Wings dropped game three of the series against Scranton, snapping the club's three-game win streak and dropping half a game back in the division standings, with Buffalo taking the lead...birthday boy Joey Meneses extended his extra-base hit streak to four games, going for 4-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI...the Rochester bullpen continued their dominance, allowing just one run over 5.1 innings, but ultimately the RailRiders got the last laugh, scoring the game-winning run in the top of the 10th...with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon the Wings have the opportunity to gain some ground back in the division.

LET'S PLAY TWO: The Wings were rained out at home on Wednesday for the third time this season, creating the third home doubleheader for the club...Rochester is 2-2 in doubleheaders this season, splitting the first of the season with Buffalo, and doing the same with Syracuse in the second...both of the Wings' wins came in game one of the previous doubleheaders, with the club dropping game two on both occasions...Sterling Sharp will take the mound in game one of the doubleheader and Logan Verrett will start in the second game against Scranton.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOEY: Joey Meneses celebrated his 30th birthday in Rochester by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored...this is the second four-hit game for Meneses, giving him the lead in that category...Meneses' eight multi-hit games rank him third on the Wings for the season, just behind INF Jake Noll and INF Luis Garcia who lead the clubhouse with nine and 10 respectively...with two doubles last night, he has now hit at least one double in three straight games...his seven two-baggers put him behind only Noll (10) for the team lead.

LOOKIN' SHARP: Rochester will give the ball to Sterling Sharp for game one of Saturday's doubleheader, earning his third start of the season after shifting from the bullpen to the starting rotation...Sharp last started on May 1st against Syracuse, picking up his first win of the season...the right-hander has allowed two earned runs on six hits through his first two starts, totaling nine innings on the mound.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Nick Banks has started the month of May with a bang, going 6-for-13, with two homers, two RBI, and five runs scored through four games...the lefty has hit safely in 19 of the 20 games he has played so far, with his only hitless game coming on April 24, against Lehigh Valley...Banks' 13-game hit streak to start the season (18-for-47, 4/5-4/22), ranks as the second-longest hit streak in the International League, tied with Toledo infielder Kody Clemens, and behind Memphis infielder Nolan Gorman...he is ranked fifth in the International League in batting average, hitting .355 (27-for-76)...his 27 hits this season, rank third on the Red Wings squad, just nine less than clubhouse leader Luis Garcia, despite playing in four fewer games

NO HOMER, NO WIN: The Wings now move to 2-10 when they don't homer, with the club dropping last night's game to Scranton with no longballs...Rochester did have two extra base hits, with two doubles coming from the birthday boy, Joey Meneses...Rochester will look to bounce back at home, with 17 of their 28 homers coming at Frontier Field.

MAY FLOWERS: The Wings' kicked off their second month of the season with three consecutive wins, the last coming over Scranton Wilkes-Barre Thursday, after finishing up the month of April with a 12-11 record...this is the first time the Wings' have gone into May with a winning record since 2017...the last time Rochester began the season with back-to-back months over .500 was in 2014, where they notched a 13-11, and 17-13 record respectively over the spring months, an occurrence that has only happened three times since the opening of Frontier Field ('97, '06, '14)

International League Stories from May 7, 2022

