5.7.22 Mason Martin Named Indians April Player of the Month

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced first baseman Mason Martin as their April Player of the Month after he ranked third in all of professional baseball with 16 extra-base hits, the most by an Indians batter in the opening month of a season dating back to 2005.

Martin, 22, hit .303 (23-for-76) with eight doubles, four triples, four home runs and 17 RBI in 20 April games. His four triples were tied for the most in professional baseball, and he also ranked among International League leaders in extra-base hits (2nd), doubles (T-5th), total bases (6th, 51), slugging percentage (6th, .671) and OPS (9th, 1.020).

The slugger's 16 extra-base hits trailed Double-A Springfield's Moises Gomez (17) and Lehigh Valley's Darick Hall (17) for the most in professional baseball during the month. The last Indians batter to collect 16-plus extra-base hits in a single month was Kevin Kramer (19) in June 2018.

Martin entered the 2022 season rated as Pittsburgh's No. 24 prospect by MLB Pipeline with a Power grade of 60. The Washington state native was selected by Pittsburgh in the 17th round (508th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Southridge (Kennewick, Wash.) High School.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.