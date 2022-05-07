Mud Hens Come from Behind to Top WooSox on Saturday Night
May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
TOLEDO, OH - After being held hitless for six innings by Worcester starter Kyle Hart, the Toledo Mud Hens (10-7) scored five unanswered runs over the final two innings for a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the WooSox (15-14) at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night.
After two Mud Hens reached on walks and with two outs in the seventh, Toledo's first hit came on an RBI double from Dane Myers. A batter later, John Valente punched a two-run single into right field to tie the game at three.
Toledo took the lead in the eighth on a Daz Cameron single that scored Kody Clemens. Ryan Lavarnway drove in the fifth run with a single two batters later.
Hart struck out a season-high eight batters and allowed only three walks over his six hitless frames. The left-hander retired 11 batters in a row from the end of the first into the fifth inning.
Worcester struck first with three runs in the third inning. Ryan Fitzgerald singled home a run, Connor Wong brought in a run with a fielder's choice, and Jaylin Davis hit a sacrifice fly to give the WooSox a 3-0 lead.
The WooSox wrap up the six-game series with the Mud Hens tomorrow afternoon at Fifth Third Field. Radio coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and throughout the WooSox Radio Network.
After an off-day on Monday, the WooSox open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday. Single game tickets for all remaining WooSox home games are currently available at woosox.com or by calling the ticket office at 508-500-8888.
