Bisons Rally Comes up Short against Durham 7-6

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Despite having Blue Jays lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound pitching in a rehab start, the Buffalo Bisons fell to the Durham Bulls 7-6 on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Ryu came into the game looking to get up to about 75 pitches, and as a result lasted four innings with 74 pitches under his belt. It was an up-and-down outing for Ryu, who struggled at times and looked dominant at others.

Ryu gave up a leadoff double to Tampa's No. 4 prospect Vidal Bruján, who would come around to score on a single in the first, but bounced back to throw an eight-pitch second inning with a pair of strikeouts. The third inning began with another Bruján hit, this time followed by an RBI triple by Jonathan Aranda on a ball that could've just as easily been deemed foul, but the inning was extended after third baseman Josh Fuentes made an error on a play that should've been the third out.

Ryu would then give up a two-run homer to René Pinto, before ending his day with a 1-2-3 fourth. All in all, he gave up five hits and two earned runs (plus three unearned runs) while walking none and striking out six in four innings of work.

The Bulls, meanwhile, had a bullpen day that began with Joel Peguero, who struck out five Bisons in a row over two shutout innings. The Herd broke through in the third when Nathan Lukes' RBI double drove in two, and again in the seventh off a two-run triple by Otto López.

The Bisons tacked on another two runs in the eighth off a pair of solo home runs by Samad Taylor and Stevie Berman to cut the lead to one, but went down in order in the ninth to end the game.

The Bisons have yet to lose a series all season long and will look to keep that streak alive with a win in tomorrow's finale which would secure a split. They will do so with Thomas Hatch on the mound, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

