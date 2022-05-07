Memphis Musters Six Hits in Loss to Jacksonville, Drops Series

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game five of a six-game series to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night by a final score of 6-4, clinching a series victory for Jacksonville.

Designated hitter Nolan Gorman got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his 12th blast of the season to extend his Triple-A lead.

With a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, first baseman Luken Baker blasted a solo shot to bring his season tally to six. The opposite-field homer is the right-hander's third of the series to go along with his five RBI.

With the Redbirds trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, left fielder Alec Burleson registered a game-tying single. Jacksonville would answer back with a pair in the top of the seventh and hang on to the 6-4 victory.

Reliever James Naile (1-1) was credited with his first loss of the season in his league-leading 12th appearance of 2022. Starter Zack Thompson struck out seven batters through his first four inning of work without allowing a run until Jacksonville's three-run fifth. The Saturday night loss marked the first time the Redbirds have lost a series this season.

The Memphis Redbirds (15-14) return to AutoZone Park for the series finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-12) on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8 for a 2:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.

