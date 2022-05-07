Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader with Memphis

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS, T.N. - Thanks to five home runs in both games, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept their doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds Friday, winning 7-3 in game one and 10-6 in game two.

For the third time this series, the Redbirds (15-13) trailed entering the bottom of the seventh inning. In game two of the doubleheader, they trailed 5-2 as Evan Mendoza walked and Justin Toerner singled against Jacksonville reliever Grant Dayton. After Conner Capel struck out, Kramer Robertson blasted a three-run home run to tie the game at five and force extra innings.

Jacksonville (16-12) blew the game back open in the top of the ninth. With Erik González starting at second, Brian Miller singled against Redbirds reliever Junior Fernandez (L, 1-1). Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Lewin Díaz hit a sac fly to score González to break the tie, 6-5. Both Miller and Burdick also tagged up on the play, advancing to second and third. Miller scored from third as Lorenzo Quintana hit into a fielder's choice but was safe at first. With runners at the corners, JJ Bleday smacked a double, scoring Burdick from third to increase the lead to 8-5. With Quintana at third and Bleday standing on second, Charles Leblanc plated them both with a double to give Jacksonville a 10-5 advantage.

The Redbirds were able to plate one run against Jimmy Yacabonis (W, 2-1). After two quick strikeouts, Conner Capel tripled home Cory Spangenberg to cut the deficit to 10-6 but Yacabonis struck out Robertson to end game two.

The Jumbo Shrimp hammered the ball early in game two and jumped out to a big lead. In the top of the second inning, Bleday (5) led off with a home run to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

The bats continued to swing for the Jumbo Shrimp in the third. Díaz and Quintana swatted back to back home runs to increase the lead to 3-0 over Memphis.

Memphis got on the board in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs. With one out, Toerner walked and advanced to second on a fielding error that allowed Capel to reach first. Robertson doubled home both runners to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jacksonville plated a run in the sixth and the seventh for insurance. Leblanc reached on a one out single and went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Norel González knocked a double, scoring Leblanc to increase the lead to 4-2. Miller started the inning with a single and Burdick walked. Díaz singled, scoring Miller for a three-run cushion 5-2.

Game one was a different story as Jacksonville got on the board early and never faltered. In the top of the first, González and Burdick knocked back to back singles. After two quick outs, Bleday walked to load the bases. Willians Astudillo hit a two run single off Memphis starter Matthew Liberatore (L, 3-3) to put the Jumbo Shrimp on top 2-0.

Memphis responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Lars Nootbaar walked and stole second. After a strikeout and fly out, Luken Baker singled off Jacksonville starter Dylan Floro to score Nootbaar and cut into the Jacksonville lead 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp went back to work in the top of the second. Demetrius Sims tripled with one out and scored on a ground out by González as the lead increased 3-1.

In the top of the third Jacksonville blew the game open. Leblanc singled and Bleday followed with a walk. Astudillo (3) demolished a pitch for a three-run home run to increase the lead 6-1.

The Redbirds plated two runs in the fourth but that is where their offense stopped. Nolan Gorman led off with a double and Baker crushed a two-run home run off Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Daniel Castano (W, 1-0) to bring Memphis back 6-3.

Jacksonville added one more run in the top of the seventh. Bleday (4) hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-3.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to RHP Bryan Hoeing (0-0, 0.00) and the Redbirds will counter with LHP Zack Thompson (1-0, 4.03)

Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.