Storm Chasers Win in Grand Fashion
May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Omaha (14-14) struck first when second basemen Gabriel Cancel singled off Adam Scott, which grew his hit streak to five games, and scored Iv**á**n Castillo. A few batters later center fielder Dairon Blanco singled to third base and on the throw third basemen Jose Fermin committed an error. The single and error scored Vinnie Pasquantino and Cancel.
The Clippers (18-11) would then get two runs off Austin Cox in the top of the fifth. Tyler Freeman singled on a line drive, which scored Jose Fermin and moved Will Benson to third. Yu Chang then came up and hit a sacrifice fly that scored Benson.
In the top of the sixth, David Fry hit a two-run home run off Andr**é**s Sotillet and the damage wasn't done there. Columbus grew their lead to 5-3 before the inning was over off a Will Benson solo home run.
Jace Vines got the seventh and walked in two runs. The Chasers would go back to the bullpen and bring in Brad Peacock, he walked in another run before the inning was over to bring Columbus' lead to 8-3.
The Storm Chasers wouldn't go down without a fight. Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth and brought the Chasers a run closer.
The Clippers answered back off Josh Dye (Win, 2-0) via an RBI ground out courtesy of Mitchell Tolman.
In the bottom of the ninth, Cancel and Blanco hit back-to-back RBI singles to start Omaha's late rally. After Blanco brought the score to 9-6, Nick Mikolajchak (Loss, 1-2) came in with bases loaded and one out. The first and only batter Mikolajchak faced was Jimmy Govern. Govern would greet him by hitting a walk-off grand slam, that snuck right over the left field wall and capped off the six-run bottom of the ninth!
Omaha beat Columbus 10-9 and are going for the series win tomorrow.
First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
