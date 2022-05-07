Lehigh Valley Holds Syracuse to Just One Run
May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-12) continue their winning ways as they defeated the Syracuse Mets (9-19) 4-1 on Saturday evening. The 'Pigs have now one eight of their last nine games played and only held Syracuse to one run and four total hits.
Lehigh Valley scored all four of their runs against Mike Montgomery (0-4) in the top of the third inning. Drew Maggi hit an RBI single that scored Dalton Guthrie then Maggi scored on a ground ball hit by Nick Maton. Darick Hall hit an RBI double that scored Maton and Dustin Peterson hit an RBI triple that scored Hall.
Syracuse's lone run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning. Cody Bohanek hit a home run against Jeff Singer.
Joe Gatto got the start for Lehigh Valley as he struck out four batters through two innings pitched. Tyler Cyr pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Lehigh Valley.
Jonathan Hennigan (2-0) kept his scoreless inning streak alive at 13.0 innings pitched without allowing a run. Connor Brogdon earned his second save of the season by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Pigs and Mets play again on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2022
- Memphis Musters Six Hits in Loss to Jacksonville, Drops Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Hoeing Tosses Seven Strong Innings in Jacksonville's Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lehigh Valley Holds Syracuse to Just One Run - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Cruz Ties Career High with Four RBI as Indians Snap Three-Game Slide - Indianapolis Indians
- Cruz Ties Career High with Four RBI as Indians Snap Three-Game Slide - Indianapolis Indians
- Rodriguez Dazzles in Loss at Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Shut Out Tides, Overcome Stellar Pitching By Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Turang's Late Base Hit Lifts Sounds Past Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Cruz Captains Tribe over Bats - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Falls Short to Lehigh Valley, 4-1, on Sunny Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Drop Saturday's Game to Stripers 6-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Strong Pitching, Early Homers Lead Stripers to 6-1 Victory over Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Overcomes No Hitter and Three-Run Deficit - Toledo Mud Hens
- ROC Sweeps DH from SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Walk Off with Saturday Sweep - Rochester Red Wings
- Balazovic Solid in Triple-A Debut, Saints Smash I-Cubs 9-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Late Runs Prove Too Much for Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Louisville Bats (10-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (13-12) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Rally Comes up Short against Durham 7-6 - Buffalo Bisons
- 5.7.22 Mason Martin Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Best Bisons 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader with Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Swept in Doubleheader by Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Lehigh Valley Holds Syracuse to Just One Run
- 'Pigs Pitching + Hitting = Victory
- IronPigs Win 14-2
- Three Home Runs by Ã¢ÂÂPigs Ignites 14-2 Win
- IronPigs' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends