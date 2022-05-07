Lehigh Valley Holds Syracuse to Just One Run

(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-12) continue their winning ways as they defeated the Syracuse Mets (9-19) 4-1 on Saturday evening. The 'Pigs have now one eight of their last nine games played and only held Syracuse to one run and four total hits.

Lehigh Valley scored all four of their runs against Mike Montgomery (0-4) in the top of the third inning. Drew Maggi hit an RBI single that scored Dalton Guthrie then Maggi scored on a ground ball hit by Nick Maton. Darick Hall hit an RBI double that scored Maton and Dustin Peterson hit an RBI triple that scored Hall.

Syracuse's lone run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning. Cody Bohanek hit a home run against Jeff Singer.

Joe Gatto got the start for Lehigh Valley as he struck out four batters through two innings pitched. Tyler Cyr pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Lehigh Valley.

Jonathan Hennigan (2-0) kept his scoreless inning streak alive at 13.0 innings pitched without allowing a run. Connor Brogdon earned his second save of the season by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Pigs and Mets play again on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

