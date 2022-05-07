SWB RailRiders Game Notes

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-16) vs Rochester Red Wings (15-12)

Games 27 & 28 | Road Games 15 & 16 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Saturday, May 7, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

Game One: RH Deivi Garcia (0-1, 9.00) vs. RH Sterling Sharp (1-0, 4.85)

Game Two: RH Clarke Schmidt (No Record) vs. RH Logan Verrett (0-2, 7.71)

ROCHESTER, NY (May 6, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday evening at Frontier Field. The RailRiders pleaded a run in the top of the tenth for their third lead of the game and held on to snap a six-game losing skid.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took its first lead of the series in the top of the first. With runners on the corners, Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial executed a double steal. Florial took second, allowing Peraza to steal home for a 1-0 advantage. The RailRiders added three runs in the second on a walk, two hits and an error, paced by an RBI double from Armando Alvarez and a run-scoring single from Matt Pita for a 4-0 lead. Rochester, however, halved the deficit in their half of the second. The Red Wings scored three times against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 edge, including scoring the go-ahead run on a sac fly from Luis Garcia.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs off Cade Cavalli in the top of the fifth, knocking the Rochester starter from the game. A Max McDowell double plated Florial to tie the game and Jose Peraza followed with a two-run double for a 7-5 lead. The Wings would again answer with a run in the bottom of the sixth and one more in the seventh to tie the game at seven.

In the tenth, pinch runner Evan Alexander scored on a single by McDowell to give the RailRiders the 8-7 lead. In the bottom of the tenth, the Red Wings loaded the bases but could not manage another rally.

DOUBLE THE FUN - The RailRiders play their fifth twinbill of the season when they hit the field today. SWB has had at least one game postponed in each series so far. The RailRiders and Syracuse Mets were actually postponed twice during the opening week of the season, including an April 10 game that will be made up in June. The RailRiders have swept one, split one and been swept in two.

DEIVI DAY - Deivi Garcia will start game one this afternoon. The right-hander has struggled with control at times, having waled 11 and struck out 11 over 14 innings this season. He threw season-high 78 pitches in his most recent appearance, April 28 against Lehigh Valley, but was knocked out after five runs over 3.2 innings.

SCHMIDT TO START - The New York Yankees optioned Clarke Schmidt on Sunday after their win in Kansas City; a game where Schmidt himself notched the victory. A casualty of the roster crunch of May 2, he excelled with New York this season. Schmidt took the loss in each of his first two outings of the season despite only allowing one run in both appearances. He won the next two, including going a season-best 3.1 innings at Detroit on April 19 with six strikeouts. His 54 pitches that day are his current season-high and he only threw 16 pitches on Sunday.

OUR MAN ARMANDO - RailRiders infielder Armando Alvarez mashes against Rochester. In 28 career games against the Red Wings, Alvarez is batting .327 (34-104) with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 runs batted in. All seven of his home runs against Rochester happened over 16 games last season and accounted for 70% of his season total.

SWEET FEET - Estevan Florial stole three bases last night, including the front half of a double steal with Oswald Peraza that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre their first run of the series. Florial took the team lead with eight stolen bases. No RailRiders stole more than three bases last season, with Andrew Velazquez accomplishing the feat twice.

10 STRAIGHT - Greg Bird has reached safely in 10 consecutive games. Since April 23, Bird has an OBP of .429 with seven hits, nine walks and he was hit once (walk-off, bases loaded HBP on April 27 versus Lehigh Valley.

TOP NOTCH - Luis Gil struck out nine batters on Thursday night; the most by any RailRiders pitcher this season. His tally also matched his career-best in Triple-A. Gil struck out nine batters twice last season with SWB, including July 21 as part of the combined no-hitter against the Red Wings. Gil's five innings on Thursday was his longest outing of the season to-date.

BULLISH - JP Sears pitched the final three innings on Thursday. It was his third relief outing of the season with each of the first two coming for the Yankees. It marked his first Minor League relief effort since June 6, 2021, while pitching for Somerset against the Reading Fightins'. Sears struck out four Thursday, including getting the side on strikes in his first inning of the night.

BLANKED SPACE - Earlier this week, the RailRiders were shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2018. The Pawtucket Red Sox blanked SWB on May 5 and 6 at McCoy Stadium, winning both games by identical 2-0 tallies. The club was also held scoreless in two straight games of a doubleheader at Lehigh Valley one week earlier, falling 4-0 and 3-0 on April 29, 2018, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Thursday's loss was the fourth time that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shut out this season.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 1-13 record... The RailRiders did not finish the month of April with a winning record (9-13)... Scranton Wilkes-Barre entered the last series with Lehigh Valley with 11 stolen bases on the season as a team. They ended up stealing 11 bases in those six games.

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be in Rochester throughout the week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 10 to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time this season. It's 'Twosday' at the ballpark. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only. While there, enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees were rained out both last night and again today in their quest to take on the Texas Rangers. New York and Texas will play two tomorrow and have had today's game rescheduled to Monday afternoon... Somerset was postponed last night and will make it up with New Hampshire on Sunday with a doubleheader... Hudson Valley's game at Jersey Shore was postponed and they will play two with the BlueClaws tomorrow... Tampa beat Bradenton 9-3. Jasson Dominguez hit his second home run to back a seven strikeout game from Juan Carela.

