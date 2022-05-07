Game Information: Louisville Bats (10-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (13-12)

May 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

SUSPENDED GAME FIRST PITCH / GAME #2 FIRST PITCH: 5:05 PM ET / No earlier than 6:35 PM ET

GAMES #26/27 / HOME #15/16: Louisville Bats (10-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (13-12)

GAME #2 PROBABLES: RHP Randy Wynne (1-3, 3.76) vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 1.42)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23 (G2 only)

ABOUT THURSDAY: After a back-and forth contests in the third game of a six-game series between Indy and Louisville, Thursday afternoon's affair was suspended in the middle of the ninth inning tied 5-5. After Louisville took a 1-0 lead on its second first-inning solo home run in as many games, the Indians put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. Taylor Davis tied the game with an RBI single to score Cal Mitchell after a leadoff walk, and Oneil Cruz lined a two-out triple into the left-center alley to plate the go-ahead runs. The Bats countered with a three-spot of their own in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead, 4-3. The first three batters of the inning reached base safely and two errors committed by center fielder Ji-Hwan Bae on an RBI single by Lorenzo Cedrola cleared the bases. A fielding error by Louisville first baseman Allen Cordoba plated Rodolfo Castro as the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Indianapolis then took the lead in its next offensive half inning with a two-out, bases-loaded walk drawn by Canaan Smith-Njigba. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Cristian Santana singled home Ashton Creal to tie the game.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The rain that suspended Thursday's game in the bottom of the ninth inning continued into Friday, postponing both the resumption of the suspended contest and last night's originally scheduled game. Friday night's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during Louisville's next trip to Victory Field on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Game 1 will begin at 1:05 PM ET.

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE: Thursday's suspended game will resume play at 5:05 PM ET tonight in the bottom of the ninth tied 5-5, with the Indians in an automatic walk-off situation. Tonight's regularly scheduled game between the Indians and Bats will begin no earlier than 6:35 PM ET and will be a full nine-inning contest. Roansy Contreras is set to make his third start with the Indians tonight in the nightcap and will face Louisville right-hander Randy Wynne.

SUSPENDED: The completion of Thursday afternoon's suspended contest vs. Louisville will be the first suspended game resumed in Indianapolis since 7/13/13 against Columbus. That game was suspended on 7/10 at Columbus and was made up at Victory Field during the two teams' next meeting. The game was tied at 4-4 through nine innings and both teams traded runs in the 14th and 15th innings. Indianapolis, playing as the visiting team, then broke through with three runs in the top of the 16th, capped by a two-run home run off the bat of Brian Bocock. The Indians' last suspended game came on 5/19-20/21 at St. Paul, when the Indians lost on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

SMITH-NJIGBA'S SPEED: Canaan Smith-Njigba is currently 0-for-4 and recorded the last out by an Indians batter in Thursday's suspended game that will continue today. Entering Thursday's game, the corner outfielder was working a team-high tying seven-game hitting streak (also: Ji-Hwan Bae, 4/5-13) dating back to 4/27 at Iowa. In that time span, he owned a .318 batting average (7-for-22) with six runs scored, three extra-base hits, seven walks to eight strikeouts and a 1.074 OPS. On Wednesday, he roped his first triple since 7/31/19 vs. Single-A Hickory into the deepest alley of Victory Field for Indy's only extra-base hit of the game.

BAE BATTING: With a single on Thursday, J-Hwan Bae extended his hot streak to hitting safely in six of his last seven games. Prior to Thursday's uncompleted game, Bae had a .400 batting average (10-for-25), .840 slugging percentage and 1.304 OPS dating back to 4/27 at Iowa. His hot streak began with his first home run of the season last Wednesday and followed with another the next day, marking the second time in his career that he has homered in back-to-back games (also: 7/28-29/21 at Harrisburg). Last Friday, he recorded a career-high five hits with three extra-base knocks, making him one of three players in the International League to notch a five-hit game this season.

PITCHING PRODUCES: Indy's starting pitching corps owns a minor-league leading 2.24 ERA (20er/80.1ip) in 25 games this season, which ranks second to only the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.90) as the lowest in all of professional baseball. Overall, Indy's pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders, ranking third in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA (89er/223.0ip). Indianapolis' pitchers own a collective 1.24 WHIP and .217 average against (183-for-866), both of which rank second in Triple-A behind only Nashville (1.22 WHIP, .211 AVG).

BATTLING THE BATS: The Indians will look to notch two wins and tie the series against Louisville tonight. Indianapolis and Louisville face off a total of 18 times this season, with 12 of those contests played at The Vic (also: 8/2-7). Last year the Indians went 8-10 against the Bats including a 3-3 mark at Victory Field, marking Indy's first season-series loss to Louisville since 2016 (12-14).

ROANSY DAY: Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect and No. 78 overall by Baseball America, will make his third start with the Indians tonight as he continues to be stretched out. Last Saturday at Iowa, he surrendered just one hit with five strikeouts in 3.0 shutout innings. It was the hard-throwing right-handers' second straight outing with five strikeouts, and he now owns 10 in 6.1 innings (two starts) with Indianapolis this season. Contreras began the season on Indy's Opening Day roster but was quickly recalled and has since made three big-league relief appearances with a 3.52 ERA (3er/7.2ip) and 10 strikeouts. On 4/14 vs. Washington, he surrendered just one hit over 3.0 shutout innings to earn his first major league win.

THIS DATE IN 1970: After hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning, Indians catcher Bill Plummer was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Indianapolis a 4-3 walk-off win over Denver

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.