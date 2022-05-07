Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

WON NOT DONE: The Wings started Saturday's doubleheader with a 9-2 win over the RailRiders...the win improves Rochester to 16-12 on the season, and with a win in game two the Wings can take back sole possesion of first place in the International League East division.

MENESES THE MENACE: Joey Meneses extended his extra base hit streak to five games with a homerun in the bottom of the 2nd...since the series opener in Lehigh Valley (4/19), Meneses leads the Wings in batting average (.377, 20-for-53), hits (20), RBI (14), total bases (38), slugging percentage (.717), doubles (6) and homeruns (5).

LEADOFF P: Josh Palacios was the leadoff man for Rochester in game one, his first time doing so for the Wings...the lefty went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a double and a run...since joining the club on 4/16 Palacios ranks third in hits (18), third in batting average (.346, 18-for-52) second in doubles (4), and is tied for second in RBI (14) with Luis Garcia.

FREE SMOKE: Cole Freeman delivered the kill shot to Scranton, doubling down the right field line to put Rochester ahead, 5-2...the righy has just five hits on the year, four of which have gone for extra bases, with three doubles and a triple.

CAAAARRRLL: The Rochester bullpen continued their momentum in game one, blanking the RailRiders through four innings, with Carson Teel throwing two scoreless innings...Carl Edwards Jr. extended his scoreless innings streak to 10.2 innings.

RUNNING WILD: Andrew Stevenson ran wild in game one on the base paths, stealing two bases and taking another via wild pitch...Stevenson leads the Wings in stolen bases with ten on the year.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Back-to-back doubles from Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial gave the RailRiders an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd... Florial is climbing up the Scranton ranks for hitting, now ranking second in extra base hits (9) and first in hits (23) for the RailRiders.

G2: RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (0-2, 7.71)

Scranton Wilkes-Barre (10-17) 2 vs Rochester Red Wings 9 (16-12)

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 9, SWB 2

WP: Carson Teel (2-0)

LP: Deivi Garcia (0-2)

SV: -

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Scranton/WB 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - - 2 4 1

Rochester 0 1 2 3 0 1 - - - 9 9 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:06 pm

Temperature: 50 F

Time of Game: 2:02

Attendance: DH

Home Runs:

Rochester - Joey Meneses (6) solo-shot off Deivi Garcia in the 2nd (count: 2-2) to left field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Sterling Sharp 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 13 BF, 52-35 (P:S), left up 3-2

RHP Deivi Garcia 3.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 20 BF, 82-55 (P:S), left down 6-2

RED WINGS NOTES

