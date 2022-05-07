Hoeing Tosses Seven Strong Innings in Jacksonville's Win

MEMPHIS, T.N. - In his Triple-A debut, Bryan Hoeing (W, 1-0) earned his first Triple-A win, tossing seven strong innings as Jacksonville took the 6-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park Saturday night.

Entering the fifth inning, Jacksonville (17-12) found themselves down 2-0. JJ Bleday (6) led off the inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Demetrius Sims walked and advanced to second on a single by Norel González. With runners at first and second, Devin Hairston hit into a fielder's choice with González out at second. Bryson Brigman followed with a fielder's choice groundball, scoring Sims from third to tie the game at two. In the ensuing at-bat Peyton Burdick smacked a double, scoring Brigman to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 3-2.

The momentum continued in the top of the sixth. With one out, Bleday singled and reached second on a throwing error charged to Memphis starter Zack Thompson. After a strikeout, González plated Bleday with a single extending the lead to 4-2.

Entering the bottom of the sixth, Memphis (15-14) woke up their bats and tied the game. With one out, Kramer Robertson and Nolan Gorman walked to put runners on first and second. Luken Baker followed with a single to load the bases. Alec Burleson knocked a single, scoring Robertson and Gorman to tie the game at four.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead, scoring in their third consecutive inning. After two quick outs to start the top of the seventh, the inning quickly unraveled for Memphis reliever James Naile (L, 1-1). Lewin Díaz and Nick Fortes singled to put runners on first and second. Charles Leblanc hit a double into the left field corner, plating two runs to give Jacksonville the 6-4 advantage.

Jacksonville was able to close out the final three innings without surrendering any late runs. Jake Fishman (S, 1) came on and pitched two scoreless innings en route to his first save of the season.

Memphis started the game out strong, plating the first runs and holding Jacksonville scoreless through the first four innings. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Gorman (12) blasted a solo home run to give the Redbirds the 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs again, Baker (6) continued to haunt Jacksonville pitching as he clubbed a solo home run giving Memphis a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville and Memphis conclude their series tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. ET. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50) and the Redbirds will counter with LHP Connor Thomas (1-1, 4.26)

Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

