ROC Sweeps DH from SWB

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept by Rochester Red Wings in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Frontier Field, falling 9-2 in game one and 7-6 in 10 innings in game two.

Rochester took the lead in the second inning of game one on a home run by Joey Meneses, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre forged ahead on back-to-back run scoring doubles by Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial in the third inning.

The Red Wings quickly answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, added three in the fourth and capped the scoring with a three-run sixth inning.

Deivi Garcia (0-2) took the loss, allowing the first six runs, four earned, on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings pitched. Carson Teel (2-0), the first arm out of the bullpen for Rochester, notched the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

In game two, the RailRiders tallied the first run on an RBI single by Jose Peraza in the second. Rochester plated two in their half of the third, but SWB jumped back ahead in the third inning on Phillips Evans second home run of the year; a two-run shot to left into the wind.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three runs on three hits in the fifth inning, keyed by a run-scoring double from Rob Brantly. The Red Wings again answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

With the game deadlocked after seven, neither team scored in the eighth and both clubs scored their pace-of-play runner in the ninth. After SWB was held in check in the top of the tenth, the Red Wings got a walk-off single from Josh Palacios to score former RailRider Matt Lipka from third for the win.

Clarke Schmidt started game two for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings of work. Michael Gomez (1-1) took the loss while Patrick Murphy (1-0) pitched the final two frames for the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester close this six-game set on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch scheduled at Frontier Field. The RailRiders are back home Tuesday night to host the Syracuse Mets. Visit swbrailriders.com for tickets and promotional details for the upcoming homestand.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-18

