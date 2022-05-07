Late Runs Prove Too Much for Iowa

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints (15-12) scored in each of their last three at-bats, beating the Iowa Cubs (13-15) by a score of 9-2 in game five of the series at CHS Field.

St. Paul captured the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from José Godoy. It was the only run James Bourque allowed, as the reliever threw 1.2 innings in his spot-start. He was followed by Eric Stout, who kept the Saints at one.

Stout threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three. The I-Cubs tied the game in fifth, when Nelson Maldonado ripped an RBI double to score Ildemaro Vargas.

The game stayed tied at one run apiece until the sixth inning, when Kevin Merrell hit a three-run blast to give the Saints a 4-1 lead. Both teams scored a run in the seventh, moving the score to 5-2.

St. Paul added four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against reliever Erich Uelmen and Wladimir Pinto struck out five of the six batters he faced, completing the Saints' 9-2 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Nelson Maldonado extended his hitting streak to seven games with his RBI double in the fifth inning. Seven games is the longest hitting streak for any I-Cubs player this year.

- In the first Triple-A game of his career, Nelson Velazquez went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

- Eric Stout was the only Iowa pitcher to not allow a run today, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. With the scoreless frames, the lefty lowered his ERA on the year to 2.93.

Iowa and St. Paul will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 2:07 at CHS Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

