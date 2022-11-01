Riese Zmolek Named Heartlanders Captain
November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tuesday defenseman Riese Zmolek has been named the second captain in team history. Currently in his second professional season, the Rochester, MN native was an alternate captain on last season's squad, posting four goals, 19 points and a team-high 97 penalty minutes. In five games this campaign, Zmolek has generated one assist and eight PIM.
This is Zmolek's fourth season playing in eastern Iowa; he captained the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2016-17 and played for the 'Riders from 2015-17. Zmolek wore the "C" at Minnesota State in the 2020-21 season, helping the team advance to the Frozen Four.
The 26-year-old, left-handed shot stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 201 pounds.
The Heartlanders' next game is at Indy on Fri., Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m. Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
