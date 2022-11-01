Ryan MacKinnon Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Ryan MacKinnon of the Worcester Railers

(Worcester Railers HC) Ryan MacKinnon of the Worcester Railers(Worcester Railers HC)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that Ryan MacKinnon is the co-recipient of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for October after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

MacKinnon was even or better in each of his five outings in October, and posted +3 on three occasions - Oct. 22 vs. Adirondack, Oct. 26 at Trois-Rivières, and Oct. 30 at Adirondack.

The 28-year-old has tallied three points (1g-2a) this season and has totaled 58 points (13g-45a) in 134 career ECHL games with Worcester and Reading.

Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, MacKinnon has recorded six points (2g-4a) in 42 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, MacKinnon posted 48 points (12g-36a) in 82 career games at the University of Prince Edward Island and 107 points (20g-87a) in 252 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rimouski and Charlottetown.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Ryan MacKinnon with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.