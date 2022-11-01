Ryan MacKinnon Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that Ryan MacKinnon is the co-recipient of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for October after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the opening month of the ECHL season.
MacKinnon was even or better in each of his five outings in October, and posted +3 on three occasions - Oct. 22 vs. Adirondack, Oct. 26 at Trois-Rivières, and Oct. 30 at Adirondack.
The 28-year-old has tallied three points (1g-2a) this season and has totaled 58 points (13g-45a) in 134 career ECHL games with Worcester and Reading.
Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, MacKinnon has recorded six points (2g-4a) in 42 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley.
Prior to turning pro, MacKinnon posted 48 points (12g-36a) in 82 career games at the University of Prince Edward Island and 107 points (20g-87a) in 252 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rimouski and Charlottetown.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Ryan MacKinnon with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.
