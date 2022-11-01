Cyclones Force Shootout After Being Down 3-0

Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Sean Allen vs. the Fort Wayne Komets

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force a shootout, where they lost 4-3 to the Fort Wayne Komets in front of 8,423 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Tuesday morning.

The 'Clones fell for the first time this season and are 4-0-0-1. They still maintain the top spot in the Central Division.

- After a scoreless first, the Komets struck three times in the middle period. Drake Rymsha buried his own rebound 3:18 into the period to give the Komets a 1-0 edge before Benjamin Gagne scored a two-on-one and Sam Dove McFalls followed with a power play tally to make it 3-0.

- Patrick Polino responded to get Cincinnati on the board when the 'Clones center skate out in front of Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti and swatted a puck by him, making it 3-1 with 4:14 to go in the second.

- Cincinnati quickly tied the game in the third period thanks to Kohen Olischefski's first professional goal and a game-tying shot from Josh Passolt. Olischefski stripped a Komets defender deep in their zone, then ripped a puck past the shoulder of Fanti to make its 3-2 game less than four minutes into the frame. Passolt found the back of the net on a turnover just 2:31 later, sending a wrist shot from the top of the zone through traffic to make it 3-3.

- Fort Wayne nearly capitalized earlier in the period when Dove McFalls took a shorthanded breakaway shot, but was stopped by Beck Warm. The Cyclones were forced to kill seven penalties throughout the game and only surrendered one goal when down a man.

- After forcing overtime, the Cyclones were forced to another penalty kill to start the frame. Warm continued to make quality stops and finished the game with 33 saves.

- Following a scoreless seven minutes of overtime, the Komets got goals in the shootout from their first shooter, Stefano Giliati, and their third shooter, Rymsha. Cincinnati's Polino and Emmett Sproule were both stopped in their shootout opportunities.

- The Cyclones face Toledo on the road Saturday before opening up a five game homestand the following weekend.

