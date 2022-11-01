Newfoundland's Johnson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Isaac Johnson of the Newfoundland Growlers

(Newfoundland Growlers, Credit: Jeff Parsons)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Isaac Johnson of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 24-30.

Johnson scored two goals and added three assists for five points in two games at Trois-Rivières last week.

The 23-year-old had three points (2g-1a) in 6-3 win on Friday and picked up two assists in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Manitoba, Johnson leads the league with 11 points, is tied for the league lead with five goals and is tied for second with six assists.

Johnson has recorded 37 points (20g-17a) in 44 career ECHL games with the Growlers while adding four points (1g-3a) in 11 career AHL games with Manitoba. He has also recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 27 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Huntsville and Knoxville.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson posted 153 points (57g-96a) in 161 career games with Tri-City and Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League and 30 points (15g-15a) in 51 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines.

On behalf of Isaac Johnson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Nikita Pavlychev, Greenville (2 gp, 3g, 1a, 4 pts.) and Steve Jandric, Worcester (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Justin Vaive (Cincinnati), Chad Yetman (Indy), Nick Pastujov (Kansas City), Aidan Brown (Norfolk), Alex Swetlikoff (Savannah), Jonny Evans (South Carolina) and Seth Barton (Toledo).

