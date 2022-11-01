Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz at Kansas City for Tuesday Night Tilt

Utah Grizzlies (2-2, 4 points, .500 Win %) at Kansas City Mavericks (2-1, 4 points, .667 Win %)

Tuesday, November 1, 2022. 6:05 pm. Arena: Cable Dahmer Arena.

Broadcast: FloHockey - The exclusive streaming provider of the ECHL.

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

Games This Week

November 1, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

November 4, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

November 5, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Games Last Week

October 28, 2022 - Utah 2 Idaho 1 - Utah goaltender Lukas Parik saved 38 of 39 and they got goals from Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright to defeat Idaho 2-1. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 27. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 3.

October 29, 2022 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Jake Kupsky 23 save shutout.

Player Trends

Tarun Fizer leads Utah with 4 goals and a 36.4 Shooting % (4 for 11). Fizer has scored the game's first goal on 2 different occasions.

Zach Tsekos scored a goal in both games vs Rapid City on October 21, 22. Tsekos is a +1 through 4 games.

Cameron Wright leads the team with 18 shots on goal. Wright scored his first professional goal on October 28 at Idaho.

Ben Tardif has an assist in 3 of the 4 games.

Lukas Parik Has appeared in each of Utah's last 3 games. He has a .923 save percentage, allowing 7 goals in 3 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 2-0 when scoring first. Utah has outshot their opponents 56 to 38 in the second period(s) and has outscored them 4-3. Utah is 2-0 in one goal games.

Match-Up With Kansas City

Utah went 6-3 against Kansas City last season, highlighted by a 3-game sweep at Maverik Center on March 9, 11-12. Ben Tardif had 8 points (5 goals, 3 assists) in the 3 game sweep. Tardif scored the overtime game winner on March 9. Three days later he scored 3 goals and 1 assist in a 6-3 Utah win. Over the last 5 seasons both teams have won 17 of 34 games against the other. Utah is 17-13-3-1 vs KC. It's been very even in the last 5 seasons at Cable Dahmer Arena as Utah is 8-7-1 at Kansas City.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 2-2

Home record: 1-1

Road record: 1-1

Win percentage: .500

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 4

Last 10: 2-2

Goals per game: 2.00 (Tied 25th) Goals for: 8

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 12th) Goals Against: 12

Shots per game: 29.50 (16th)

Shots against per game: 29.25 (14th)

Power Play: 2 for 21 - 9.5 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 10 for 13- 76.9 % (21st)

Penalty Minutes: 44. 11.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0.

Opposition Scores First: 0-2

Record in One Goal Games: 2-0.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (4).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen, Ben Tardif (3).

Points: Fizer (4).

Plus/Minus: Connor McDonald (+2).

PIM: Andrew Nielsen/Johnny Walker (9)

Power Play Points: Andrew Nielsen (2)

Power Play Goals: Fizer/Zach Tsekos (1)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (2).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (18).

Shooting Percentage: Tarun Fizer (36.4 %) 4 for 11.

Game Winning Goals: Fizer/Wright (1)

Wins: Lukas Parik (2)

Save %: Parik (.923).

Goals Against Average: Parik (2.33)

Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies will be on the road for 8 straight games and return to Maverik Center for 6 straight home games around the Thanksgiving holiday. Next homestand for Utah features a 3-game series vs Idaho on November 17-18, 20. Friday the 18th is Pooch on the Pond.

