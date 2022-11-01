Admirals Sign Tough Defenseman Sorensen

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday they have signed defenseman Hank Sorensen to a standard player contract.

Sorensen, 24, joins the Admirals after starting the 2022-23 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Peoria Rivermen. In just two games with the Rivermen, Sorensen posted four points (all assists) and 17 penalty minutes. In his first season as a professional in 2021-22, the Plymouth, MN native suited up in seven games with the South Carolina Stingrays. He has one assist and 16 penalty minutes in those games.

The 6-1, 195-pound defenseman played two seasons at Northern Michigan University (NCAA), playing in 52 games with the Wildcats. In his freshman season, Sorensen had 13 points (4g, 9a) and 101 total penalty minutes, which was the highest number of penalty minutes in the entire NCAA.

Prior to his collegiate career, Sorensen played four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks. In 151 total games with the Black Hawks, he posted 82 points (17g, 65a) and 405 total penalty minutes, which is currently the third highest in the organization's history. In 2018-19, Sorensen had 45 points in 56 games which led all defensemen and was named the USHL's Third All-Star Team.

The Admirals also announced that forward Denis Smirnov has been placed on the injured reserve.

