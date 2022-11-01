Newfoundland's Johnson, Worcester's MacKinnon Are AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performers of Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Newfoundland Growlers' forward Isaac Johnson and Worcester Railers' defenseman Ryan MacKinnon are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for October after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Johnson posted an even or better rating in each of his five games in October. He was a +3 on Oct. 29 at Trois-Rivières and +2 in three other outings.

The 23-year-old leads the league with 11 points, is tied for the league lead with five goals and is tied for second with six assists.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Manitoba, Johnson has recorded 37 points (20g-17a) in 44 career ECHL games with the Growlers while adding four points (1g-3a) in 11 career AHL games with the Moose. He has also recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 27 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Huntsville and Knoxville.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson posted 153 points (57g-96a) in 161 career games with Tri-City and Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League and 30 points (15g-15a) in 51 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines.

MacKinnon was even or better in each of his five outings in October, and posted +3 on three occasions - Oct. 22 vs. Adirondack, Oct. 26 at Trois-Rivières and Oct. 30 at Adirondack.

The 28-year-old has tallied three points (1g-2a) this season and has totaled 58 points (13g-45a) in 134 career ECHL games with Worcester and Reading.

Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, MacKinnon has recorded six points (2g-4a) in 42 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, MacKinnon posted 48 points (12g-36a) in 82 career games at the University of Prince Edward Island and 107 points (20g-87a) in 252 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rimouski and Charlottetown.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Isaac Johnson and Ryan MacKinnon with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Runners-Up: Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati and Steve Jandric, Worcester (+8).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Jarrod Gourley (+2), Allen - Nick Albano, Hank Crone, Liam Finlay, Kris Myllari and Zach Pochiro (+3); Atlanta - Noah Laaouan (+3); Florida - Robert Carpenter (+5); Fort Wayne - Filip Engaras (+3); Greenville - Anthony Beauchamp (+4); Idaho - Matt Register (+6); Indy - Mitchell Hoelscher and Koletrane Wilson (+5); Iowa - Jake Durflinger (0); Jacksonville - Alex Whelan (+6); Kalamazoo - Brandon Saigeon (+5); Kansas City - Nick Pastujov (+3); Maine - Mathew Santos (+5); Norfolk - Aidan Brown (+3); Orlando - Ross Olsson (+4); Rapid City - Kenton Helgesen and Rory Kerins (+3); Reading - Jacob Gaucher (+2); Savannah - Daniel D'Amato (+7); South Carolina - Tarek Baker and Jonny Evans (+6); Toledo - Gordie Green and Brett McKenzie (+2); Trois-Rivières - Cameron Hillis, Jonathan Joannette, Riley McKay and Francis Thibeault (0); Tulsa - Andrew Jarvis (+4); Utah - Connor McDonald (+2); Wheeling - Cam Hausinger, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Samuel Tremblay (+1) and Wichita - Barret Kirwin (+2).

