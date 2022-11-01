Jarod HIlderman Loaned to San Diego, Colten Ellis Joins from St. Louis

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the call-up of defenseman Jarod Hilderman and the acquisition of goaltender Colten Ellis via reassignment from the NHL's St. Louis Blues.

Hilderman, 25, earns his first, regular-season stint in the AHL via the PTO. Not under contract with the Gulls, Hilderman attended the Gulls camp as a tryout player this summer, impressing management. Hilderman's AHL PTO allows him to play up to 25 games with the Gulls before being returned to Tulsa, or signing a second PTO of the season. A player can only sign two PTOs in one season with a team.

Ellis, 22, joins the Oilers on assignment from his contracted club, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues are one of five NHL teams without an affiliate, meaning they can assign their players to clubs on an as-needed basis. St. Louis was Tulsa's NHL affiliate from 2017-2019.

The 6'1, 190 lbs. goaltender was selected in the third round, 93rd overall, by St. Louis in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The ninth goaltender taken in the 2019 draft, Ellis is a product of the QMJHL, earning All-Rookie Team, Rookie of the Year, Second All-Star Team, Jacques Plante Trophy, First All-Star Team and Best Save Percentage honors during his junior career - making him one of the most-decorated goaltenders in QMJHL history.

With the news of today's transactions, the Oilers remain at the 23-player cap, including three goaltenders: Daniel Mannella (San Diego Gulls), Eric Dop (Tulsa Oilers) and Colton Ellis (St. Louis Blues).

