Gameday Reports: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:00pm)

November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-1-1-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (2-2-0-0)

October 29, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #5

Gas South Arena | Duluth, GA

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 3, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Atlanta 3

Next Meeting:

December 2, 2022 - Greenville vs Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(75-63-15)

QUICK BITS

CHECK UNDER YOUR SEATS... YOU GET A GOAL, AND YOU GET A GOAL:

The Swamp Rabbits began Saturday night's game with one of the fastest starts we've seen in the league. A goal by Nikita Pavlychev 38 seconds into the game was followed by quick goals from Tanner Eberle (2), and Chase Zieky, giving the Rabbits a 4-0 lead minutes into the first period. The Stingrays tried to hang around as they netted two goals to bring the deficit to two early in the second. However, the Rabbits added to their lead in a four goal third period, making the final score 9-3 in a huge offensive performance.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

Atlanta finished last season entering the Kelly Cup playoffs as the two-seed in the South but were swept by Jacksonville in the opening round. The Gladiators enter today's matchup with a 2-2 record, led by former Swamp Rabbit Tim Davison who shares the team lead with five points. Atlanta utilizes two goalies (Parks, Tendeck), who each have a split record on the season. The team sits in the middle of the pack for offensive goals scored and goals allowed through four games. The Gladiators enter tonight's game coming off a big offensive performance where they defeated the Orlando Solar Bears by a score of 6-3.

TOO TURNT TANNER:

Tanner Eberle continues his strong start to the season, as he netted two more goals in Saturday night's win to bring him to a total of four on the season. Both of his goals came within four minutes of the first period, shooting the Rabbits to a commanding lead early on.

BACK-AGAIN BRETT:

Brett Kemp, who joined the team earlier in the week made his mark on Saturday night's game. The 6-foot forward ended the game with a trio of points (1g, 2a) helping the Swamp Rabbits defeat the Stingrays. Kemp picks up where he left off in the 21-22 season, recording 37 points in 30 games for the Rabbits.

SCORING FASTER THAN YOU CAN SAY HIS NAME:

Nikita Pavlychev once again scored a goal seconds (:38) into the first period on Saturday night, like his opening night goal (:53) against the Ghost Pirates. Pavlychev has started fast this season, as he is a centerpiece to the success of the Swamp Rabbit offense. He enters tonight's game tied for the team lead in points (5), with 4 goals and 1 assist through four contests. Pavlychev will look to add to his stat line against an Atlanta team who gives up an average of 3.50 goals per game.

BRAND NEW BEAUCH:

Anthony Beauchamp went through an unfortunate stretch where he was scoreless through the last 16 games of last season to end 21-22. It is a different story to begin this campaign, as he has already netted two goals in just the two games he has appeared in so far. He also shares the team lead in points (5), adding three assists along with his two goals.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After Atlanta, the Rabbits head back home to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates, where they will split games at each team's respective home arenas in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday night. The Swamp Rabbits will look to avenge their opening night loss to the Ghost Pirates, who are currently unbeaten to start the season at 4-0.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.