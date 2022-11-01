Indy Signs Goaltender Cameron Gray

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Cam Gray, after signing him to a preseason PTO earlier in the season.

Gray split time in one of the Fuel's preseason games against the Cincinnati Cyclones, where he allowed two goals on seven shots.

Prior to that, he played two games with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2021-22 season, where he had a save percentage of .902, a goals against average of 3.48 and was credited with one loss.

During his college career, Gray spent three seasons at Adrian College, majoring in Finance. During his first season there he played under current Fuel Assistant Coach Kevin Moore. During his time at Adrian, he posted a 53-9-2 record, not losing a single game in 23 matches during his final year.

The 26-year-old netminder played 30 games for the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in the 2016-17 season. He posted a .913 save percentage that season and led the Patriots to the playoffs. He was named OJHL Player of the Week twice during this season.

The Woodinville, Washington native played 17 games for the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) the year prior. There, he went 9-5-1 with a .911 save percentage.

Before his time in the GOJHL, he played two seasons for Ridley College where he was a member of the hockey, track & field and rowing teams. There, he became the recipient of the Ohio Ironman Award which is given to the individual whose grit, determination and perseverance is inspirational to his teammates all while being a Dean's List student.

