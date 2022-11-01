Kalamazoo's Cormier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Evan Cormier

(Kalamazoo Wings) Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Evan Cormier(Kalamazoo Wings)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Cormier of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 24-30.

Cormier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .957 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 27 saves in a 6-3 win over Iowa on Friday before stopping all 39 shots in a 2-0 victory against Toledo on Saturday.

Under contract to Manitoba of the American Hockey League, Cormier has appeared in 49 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Newfoundland and Adirondack posting an overall record of 23-16-9 with three shutouts, a 3.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895. He has also seen action in 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton where he is 18-24-2 with two shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895.

Prior to turning pro, Cormier went 6-7-0 in 13 appearances with the University of Guelph in 2018-19 after appearing in 201 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with North Bay and Saginaw where he was 81-82-10 with nine shutouts, a 3.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

Runners Up: Strauss Mann, Wichita (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .951 save pct.) and Ken Appleby, Worcester (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Mitchell Weeks (Indy), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Luke Cavallin (Newfoundland), Max Milosek (Toledo) and Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling).

