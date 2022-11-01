ECHL Transactions - November 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 1, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Adam Varga, F

Savannah:

Aaron Thow, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Fort Wayne:

Joe Masonius, D from Kalamazoo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Justin Young, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Zane Franklin, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/31]

Iowa:

Add Matt Murphy, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Erik Bradford, F recalled by Cleveland

Norfolk:

Delete Brian Bowen, F suspended by team

Savannah:

Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Wheeling:

Add Jack Van Boekel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Delete Clay Hanus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Wichita:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Abbotsford

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Anthony Repaci, F assigned by Springfield

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve

