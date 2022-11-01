ECHL Transactions - November 1
November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 1, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Adam Varga, F
Savannah:
Aaron Thow, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Fort Wayne:
Joe Masonius, D from Kalamazoo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Justin Young, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Zane Franklin, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/31]
Iowa:
Add Matt Murphy, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Erik Bradford, F recalled by Cleveland
Norfolk:
Delete Brian Bowen, F suspended by team
Savannah:
Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Wheeling:
Add Jack Van Boekel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Delete Clay Hanus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Wichita:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Abbotsford
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Anthony Repaci, F assigned by Springfield
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve
