MacPherson Loaned to Wichita
November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Abbotsford Canucks have loaned defenseman Dylan MacPherson to the Thunder.
MacPherson recently signed an AHL deal with the Canucks and then was recalled last Wednesday. The Redcliff, Alberta native was acquired in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers on October 14.
He attended Abbotsford's training camp before joining the Thunder. Last season, MacPherson served as team captain for Wheeling and tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 24 games and added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.
Wichita returns home to host Allen on Friday, November 4 starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday is No Shave November Night, presented by Best Body Shop. Come early to get your hands on a No Shave November beard or a t-shirt. Help us raise awareness for cancer research and Men's Health. Buy tickets here.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder defenseman Dylan MacPherson
