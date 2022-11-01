K-Wings Evan Cormier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - Warrior Hockey and the ECHL announced Tuesday that Evan Cormier was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 24-30.

Cormier, 24, amassed a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout last week.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 205-pound, goaltender made 27 saves in a 6-3 win over Iowa on Friday and stopped all 39 shots faced in a 2-0 victory versus Toledo on Saturday.

Currently on loan to Kalamazoo from Manitoba (AHL), Cormier has appeared in 49 career ECHL games with three different teams (Kalamazoo, Newfoundland and Adirondack). Cormier's overall ECHL record is 23-16-9 with a 3.14 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and three shutouts.

The netminder's also played 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, posting an 18-24-2 record with a 3.15 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage and two shutouts.

Prior to turning pro, Cormier went 6-7-0 in 13 appearances with the University of Guelph in 2018-19. He also appeared in 201 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with North Bay and Saginaw, posting an 81-82-10 record with a 3.34 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and nine shutouts.

The K-Wings next game is 'Military Appreciation Night' this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Make sure to secure your Hungry Howie's Friends & Family ticket pack and receive 4 Tickets, 4 Hats, 2 Magnet Schedules and a FREE $20 HH voucher.

