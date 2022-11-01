Defenseman Michael Karow Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars have loaned defenseman Michael Karow to the Steelheads.

Karow, 23, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Texas Stars on August 16, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 201lb native of Green Bay, WI totaled 10 points (2G, 8A) in 37 games last season at Michigan Tech and then signed an amateur tryout agreement with Texas on March 30, 2022 and went on to play 13 games in the AHL recording five points (1G, 4A).

Before transferring to Michigan Tech for his fifth college season, Karow spent four years at Boston College from 2017-21 appearing in 131 games accumulating (1G, 14A). During his time with the Eagles, he served as an assistant captain as a senior in 2020-21 and was a three-time Hockey East Conference Champion.

He was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (126th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

