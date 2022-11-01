Ierullo Scores Second of Season, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators 2-1

November 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







DULUTH, GA - Despite Alex Ierullo's second-period goal, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short of the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

In a back-and-fourth opening 20 minutes, the Gladiators netted the opening goal at 9:46, as Brandon Schultz cut his way into the offensive end for his second goal of the campaign. Greenville, despite trailing at the intermission, outshot the Gladiators 11-9 at the end of the first.

Early in the second period, Atlanta earned a power-play just 33 seconds into the frame and converted at 1:49, as Eric Neiley one-timed his first of the season into the net for the 2-0 advantage. Late in the frame, at 18:12, Alex Ierullo buried a no-look feed from Nikita Pavlychev into the Atlanta goal for his second of the season.

Greenville goaltender David Hrenak made 15 stops in the third period to keep his team in contention for a tying goal, but Atlanta's Tyler Parks stopped nine Swamp Rabbits shots to hold on to the 2-1 lead for the victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 2-2-1-0 while the Gladiators improve to 3-2-0-0. Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, November 4, for a 7:05 p.m. Opening Night rematch with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.