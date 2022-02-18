Reign to Honor Brett Sutter for Appearing in 1,000th Pro Game Sunday

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign will hold a pregame ceremony on Sunday to recognize captain Brett Sutter for playing in his 1,000th career professional regular-season game.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats for the on-ice ceremony. The game will be themed Olympic Night in honor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and feature an Ontario USA Youth Jersey giveaway for fans ages 12-and-under.

Sutter reached the milestone when he suited up for the Reign in San Jose last month on Jan. 27 in a 7-1 win over the Barracuda. He currently ranks 11th in American Hockey League history with 947 games played.

Now in his 15th pro season, Sutter has totaled 429 career points (177-252=429) in 1,007 regular-season games in both the NHL and the AHL.

Sunday's game is set to be his 354th with the Reign since joining the team's roster in February of 2016. Sutter is Ontario's all-time leader in games played and scoring during its time as an AHL franchise, with 80 goals, 95 assists and 175 points. Additionally, the 34-year-old has served as the Reign team captain for five seasons, starting with the 2017-18 campaign.

Originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2005 NHL Draft, the Viking, Alta. native has also played for the AHL's Quad City Flames, Abbotsford Heat, Charlotte Checkers, and Iowa Wild, in addition to suiting up for NHL games with Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota. Sutter was Charlotte's captain during the 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Sutter was selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Game held in Utica, N.Y. and was also the 2018-19 recipient of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

Tickets for Sunday and all other Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

