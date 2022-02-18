Joe Veleno Rejoins Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Veleno returns to Grand Rapids for the second time in the span of two weeks, as he was sent to the Griffins during the NHL All-Star break from Feb. 3-8. Veleno totaled four points (2-2-4) in two outings during that span with the Griffins, including a career-high three points (1-2-3) on Feb. 5 against Ontario. The center has been featured on the Red Wings' roster from Nov. 15-Feb. 3 and Feb. 8-17, logging seven points (4-3-7) in 34 contests. Veleno, a third-year pro, has appeared in 39 games with Detroit throughout his career and has totaled eight points (5-3-8) and 20 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old has skated in nine contests with Grand Rapids this campaign and recorded four penalty minutes and seven points (5-2-7), including three power-play goals. Veleno tied a career-high for goals in a game when he lit the lamp twice on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat. The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 33 points (17-16-33) and 26 penalty minutes in 67 outings.

