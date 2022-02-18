Win a Trip to Tampa Courtesy of Labatt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Labatt have teamed up to provide one fan a chance to win a trip to Tampa, Florida.

One (1) lucky winner and one (1) guest, both 21 years or older, will receive tickets to see back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning play at Amalie Arena in Tampa during the 2022-23 season. In addition to two (2) tickets to a Lightning home game, Labatt will provide the winner and one (1) guest with round trip coach class airfare for two (2) from closest airport from winner's residence, one (1) hotel room in Tampa for two (2) nights and a tour of Amalie Arena for both winner and guest.

From Feb. 18, 2022 through April 23, 2022 fans can fill out the entry form for a chance to win at www.syracusecrunch.com/winatrip. Entries are limited to one per person per day. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

