Belleville Sens Start Busy Long Weekend with Win over Marlies

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators center Matthew Wedman vs. the Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators began their Family Day long weekend with a pivotal 4-3 win over the Toronto Marlies on Friday night at CAA Arena. The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon at Coca Cola Coliseum.

Matthew Wedman opened the scoring, 2:11, into the contest with a low backhander. Before Mark Kastelic extended the Belleville lead to 2-0, tallying his seventh of the season, finishing a cross-ice pass from Logan Shaw.

The Marlies would cut the deficit to one early in the second period when Semyon Der-Arguchintsev found the back of the net with a seeing eye-shot on the man advantage at the 4:12 mark of the stanza. The Senators restored their two-goal lead as Egor Sokolov capitalized on a delayed penalty with a nifty backhand after he meandered through the Toronto defence.

The back and forth affair continued to begin the third period. Toronto kicked started the scoring in the frame when Joseph Duszak knocked in a rebound from below the goal-line shorthanded. Just over a minute later, Joey Anderson tied the game at 3-3 with a quick wrister off a faceoff.

In spite of the Marlies' earlier push, Egor Sokolov proved to be the difference-maker on the night, notching his second of the game, which proved to be the game-winner at 9:42.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 27 saves for his 11th win of the season

With two goals tonight, Egor Sokolov now leads the team with 13 tallies on the season.

Defenceman Lassi Thomson and Zac Leslie both extended their point streaks to four games.

Logan Shaw has eight points in his last seven games.

Cole Reinhardt has points in three straight.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 2/3

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"I thought there were momentum swings at certain parts of the game. Overall I liked our game, loved our start, arguably our best first period of the year. I thought we were skating, and we were doing a lot of what we talked about how we need to play against the Marlies to counter their transnational attack."

Egor Sokolov

"I think our first period was excellent, to get up by two and we expected them to make a push, which they did in the third. I thought we did a great job of holding on to that lead, and the penalty kill was huge. Shutting down the six-on-four and six-on-five opportunities"

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Toronto Marlies. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m with David Foot.

Images from this story

