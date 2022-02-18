Abbotsford Canucks at Colorado Eagles Preview

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: AHLtv.com

RADIO: Click HERE

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks will look to build on their franchise record winning streak of five games as they continue their road trip against the Colorado Eagles Saturday (6:05 pm PT) and Sunday (2:05pm PT) at the Budweiser Events Center.

Saturday marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Eagles this season: Feb. 19 (road), Feb. 20 (road), Mar. 11 (home), Mar. 13 (home).

Abbotsford kicked off their three-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors this past Wednesday. The Canucks were led by two goals from league-leading goal-scorer Sheldon Dries.

Among active Canucks skaters, Dries leads the team with 24 goal and 41 points this season (24-17-41).

Abbotsford sits sixth in the AHL's Pacific Division standings with 44 points (20-15-3-1). Colorado place just above the Canucks in fifth with 52 points (23-15-3-3), having played five more games.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries (24-17-41) will make his return to Colorado for the first time since being a member of the Eagles last season. Dries played 93 games over parts of three seasons with Colorado between 2018.19 to 2020.21.

Sheldon Rempal sits tied for 10th in league scoring with 40 points (20-20-40) through 34 games. The Calgary native has scored a staggering 18 points over his last nine games.

Phil Di Giuseppe leads Canucks' skaters in assists with 21 helpers this season (10-21-31).

Jack Rathbone leads Abby defenders with 21 points (5-16-21) through 19 games.

Spencer Martin leads Canucks' goaltenders with nine wins this season (9-1-2). Martin, a former Colorado Eagle, has registered a 2.48 goals against average with a .912 save percentage.

Coming off a three-point performance Wednesday, Nic Petan will look to stay hot. The Canucks' centerman has recorded 34 points (10-24-34) this season, having scored 10 points (5-5-10) over his last five games.

LAST GAME- FEB. 18/22: ABB 5 at BAK 2

The Abbotsford Canucks extended their franchise record winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Abbotsford scored the game's opening goal midway through the first period, when Jack Rathbone connected with Dries midway through the first period.

Just 16 seconds into the second period Nic Petan sauced a pass to Sheldon Rempal who scored a backhander to stretch Abby's lead to 2-0.

The Condors would net their first of the game midway through the second period to make it 2-1.

Rempal scored his second on the powerplay with 9:41 remaining to extend the Abby lead to 3-1.

Dries would tip a Rempal shot with just over five minutes remaining to add insurance to the Canucks lead. Nic Petan would then add an empty netter in the final minute to close out the Canucks fifth consecutive win.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14

- Justin Dowling assigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Ashton Sautner reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

- Noah Juulsen recalled to Vancouver, Feb. 7

- Ashton Sautner recalled to Vancouver, Feb. 7

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

Joe Murdaca recorded first career AHL win, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.