Toronto Marlies Head to Belleville for Battle of Ontario

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head to Belleville on Friday evening for a tilt with the Senators. This is the eighth meeting between the two teams this season. The Marlies have won six of the first seven games.

Toronto has won five in a row, and are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Senators have been solid as of late, picking up six wins in their last 10. Toronto is coming off of a big 6-2 win over the first place Utica Comets, while Belleville is coming off of a 5-4 loss to Hershey on Saturday.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include leading scorer Brett Seney. Seney recorded his fifth three-point game of the season on Wednesday, giving him 34 points so far this season. Meanwhile, Joseph Duszak has been on a tear and he is currently tied for second overall amongst defencemen in assists (26). On the Belleville side Igor Sokolov leads the way with 27 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

