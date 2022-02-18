Bears Blanked by Bruins in Providence, 5-0

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears opened the weekend with a 5-0 loss to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Despite firing 34 shots at Providence goaltender Troy Grosenick, Hershey failed to find the back of the net, and fell to 24-16-3-3 on the season.

Providence got on the board mid-way through the first period as Eduards Tralmaks scored at 12:57 in the opening frame, with the only assist belonging to Steven Fogarty. Tralmaks shot from the right circle beat Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale past the blocker to make it 1-0

Three minutes later, Providence's Victor Berglund was set up by Cameron Hughes and Jesper Froden to score on the power play and make it 2-0. Berglund's shot from the deep slot rang the crossbar and fell into the net to double the home team's lead.

After a scoreless middle frame, the Bruins would score three more goals in the third period to pull away. Cameron Hughes stretched Providence's lead with an unassisted shorthanded goal 3:20 into the final frame to make it 3-0. It was the 8th shorthanded goal Hershey has allowed this season.

Jesper Froden would add the fourth Providence goal of the night, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with 9:59 remaining in the final frame. Helpers went to Justin Brazeau and Fogarty.

Just 1:44 later, Providence's Chris Wagner would make it 5-0 thanks to a set up from Joona Koppanen and Matt Filipe. Wagner struck from the slot, slipping a shot underneath Fucale for the final goal of the evening.

Friday's game marked the second time Providence has blanked Hershey this season. It was also the first time Hershey was shut out on the road since Nov. 13, 2019 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Shots finished 34-26 Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Providence was 2-for-6.

Hershey returns to action tomorrow night versus the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop for the road contest is at 7 p.m. from the Webster Bank Arena .The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.