Boko Imama, Roadrunners Collaborate for HDA
February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Forward Boko Imama and the Roadrunners team and organization have collaborated to create a t-shirt advocating an end to racism and inclusion for everyone that will be available starting at Saturday's 7 p.m. game at the Roadrunners Give Back table.
"The Roadrunners are proud to be support and take pride in all members of our community and advocate that hockey is for EVERYONE and we mean EVERYONE," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.
The shirt will be available for $25 with all proceeds going to Hockey Diversity Alliance. A limited number of team signed t-shirts will be available for $50. In addition, fans will be able to make individual donations to the Hockey Diversity Alliance online or at the Roadrunners Give Back table during games. T-Shirt orders and donations to the Hockey Diversity Alliance can also be accepted through TucsonRoadrunners.com/HDA.
The shirt reads "Enough is Enough" on the front and "All for All for All" on the back.
The mission of the Hockey Diversity Alliance is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey and they are committed to inspiring a new and diverse generation of players and fans. For more information, visit their website at HockeyDiversityAlliance.org.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022
- Greer Four Goal Night Lifts Comets over Americans, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Boko Imama, Roadrunners Collaborate for HDA - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks at Colorado Eagles Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors' Sceviour Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Joe Veleno Rejoins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: February 18th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Laczynski Activated, Sushko Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MLSE to Lift Vaccination Requirement - Toronto Marlies
- Win a Trip to Tampa Courtesy of Labatt - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Celebrate Black History Month with Jersey Auction for HDA - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Casino Night this Saturday, February 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Honor Brett Sutter for Appearing in 1,000th Pro Game Sunday - Ontario Reign
- Erik Bradford Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Visit Pens & Phantoms Aiming to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Head to Belleville for Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Condors Home Tomorrow Night with Hero Night Featuring Thor and Black Widow - Bakersfield Condors
- Reichel Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Admirals to Become Milwaukee Fish Fry - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Boko Imama, Roadrunners Collaborate for HDA
- Roadrunners Celebrate Black History Month with Jersey Auction for HDA
- Roadrunners Host Kids Weekend Saturday and Sunday
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Home with Henderson
- Roadrunners Complete Road Trip With Series Finale Against Colorado Eagles