Boko Imama, Roadrunners Collaborate for HDA

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Forward Boko Imama and the Roadrunners team and organization have collaborated to create a t-shirt advocating an end to racism and inclusion for everyone that will be available starting at Saturday's 7 p.m. game at the Roadrunners Give Back table.

"The Roadrunners are proud to be support and take pride in all members of our community and advocate that hockey is for EVERYONE and we mean EVERYONE," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

The shirt will be available for $25 with all proceeds going to Hockey Diversity Alliance. A limited number of team signed t-shirts will be available for $50. In addition, fans will be able to make individual donations to the Hockey Diversity Alliance online or at the Roadrunners Give Back table during games. T-Shirt orders and donations to the Hockey Diversity Alliance can also be accepted through TucsonRoadrunners.com/HDA.

The shirt reads "Enough is Enough" on the front and "All for All for All" on the back.

The mission of the Hockey Diversity Alliance is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey and they are committed to inspiring a new and diverse generation of players and fans. For more information, visit their website at HockeyDiversityAlliance.org.

