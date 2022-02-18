San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Casino Night this Saturday, February 19

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its first-ever Casino Night on Saturday, Feb. 19 when they host the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls themed deck of playing cards.

San Diego will wear an all-new specialty jersey with gray, red and white accents and casino-themed features throughout the game. Select game-worn Gulls jerseys will be autographed and available for aâ¯jersey raffleâ¯on the concourse at Section 10â¯beginning atâ¯6 p.m.â¯and ending at the conclusion of the secondâ¯intermission.â¯A select number of game-worn player jerseys will beâ¯autographed and available for an onlineâ¯auction during the contest. Forâ¯moreâ¯informationâ¯and to participate inâ¯theâ¯online fundraisers, please visit sandiegogulls.com/fundraisers or text CASINONIGHT to 76278. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffle will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host its sixth Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating the themed game. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase).

In-game elements will feature a ceremonial puck drop by Mike Ruter, a 2021 World Series of Poker Tag Team champion, casino-themed graphics and features during in-game entertainment, while the Gulls Girls will be joined by showgirls to participate in the festivities throughout the game.

During the game, casino-themed merchandise, including the specialty jerseys and unique hats, will be available for purchase at each merchandise stand inside Pechanga Arena San Diego and online at SanDiegoGulls.com/shop.

The inaugural Casino Night will begin with a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. The tailgate will feature free blackjack and roulette table games with the chance to win a Casino Night jersey, a Bud Light Truck, a taco food truck, enter-to-win contests, photos with showgirls, the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, as well as other interactive games for fans of all ages.

Tickets for Casino Night are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

