Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Tonight is Hershey's first visit to Providence this season, and the two teams will also skate again at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon. Providence is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

Hershey Bears (24-15-3-3) at Providence Bruins (19-13-3-3)

February 18, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #46 | Dunkin' Donuts Center

Referees: Carter Sandlak (#47), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: Jared Waitt (#60), Ryan Jackson (#55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Sunday afternoon at the PPL Center. Marcus Vela opened the scoring for Hershey at 13:27 of the first period, scoring for a second consecutive game. Lehigh Valley equalized in the middle frame at 3:49, pushing the game into the third period at a 1-1 deadlock. Morgan Frost scored the go-ahead at 15:44 of the third period on a controversial tally, and Cal O'Reilly added an empty net goal for the Phantoms at 19:33. Mason Morelli scored for Hershey with two seconds left, but the Phantoms held on for the win to drop Hershey to 0-4-0-0 at PPL Center. Providence returns to the ice tonight after falling 5-1 at Springfield last Saturday. Zach Senyshyn had the lone goal for Providence, and the Bruins were outshot 41-24 in the loss.

SEASON SERIES OVERVIEW:

Tonight is the third of six meetings between Hershey and Providence. The clubs split the first two meetings at GIANT Center, with Jon Gillies blanking the Bears 3-0 on Nov. 6, and Hershey responding with a 4-3 overtime win over the P-Bruins on Nov. 24. Providence's Steven Fogarty has four points (3g, 1a) versus the Bears this season in the two games, while Mason Morelli and Joe Snively each had a goal and an assist versus Providence. Tonight's game is the first of three contests this season at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, and it's Hershey's first visit to town since Mar. 8, 2020. That afternoon, Hershey rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the closing seconds, but fell 3-2 in a shootout to Providence. That wound up being Hershey's final game of the 2019-20 season as the season was suspended on Mar. 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then was later subsequently cancelled.

200 FOR SHANE:

Tonight marks the 200th game in forward Shane Gersich's professional career. The Chaska, Minn. native has appeared in 196 career American Hockey League games with the Bears, scoring 80 points (35g, 45a) to go along with 160 penalty minutes. He has 24 points this season through just 43 games, already tying his career-high in points notched in 66 games in 2018-19. Gerisch has also appeared in three NHL games with the Capitals, joining the big club in 2018 after his time at the University of North Dakota. In addition to his 299 regular season professional games, Gersich has also skated in nine playoff games for the Bears, as well as two postseason games for the Capitals during their run to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

MASON'S THE MAN:

Hershey forward Mason Morelli enters tonight's game with a five-game point streak for the Chocolate and White. He's scored in three straight games for Hershey, accomplishing this feat for the first time as a Bear, and for just the second time in his AHL career. In his five-game streak, Morelli has registered five points (3g, 2a). The second-year Bear now has 19 points (7g, 12a) in 37 games for the club this season. In his tenure with Hershey, Morelli was without a goal for his first 24 games as a Bear, but has scored seven markers in the 28 games since. His first goal with Hershey was the overtime winner versus Providence on Nov. 24.

BLUE LINE FIREPOWER:

Hershey has continued to receive big offensive contributions from blue liners Lucas Johansen and Cody Franson. Johansen enters tonight with assists in two straight games, notching three helpers in that span. He has points in six of his last seven games, collecting eight points (2g, 6a) over that stretch. His +18 rating leads the team, and he's tied for second in the AHL in that category among players on active rosters. Franson just had a five-game point streak snapped on Sunday at Lehigh Valley, but prior to that, he had posted a goal and five assists from Feb. 2-Feb. 12. Franson's four power play goals are tied for first in the AHL among defenders, while his 15 power play points are third among AHL blue liners.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.