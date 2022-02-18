Erik Bradford Released from PTO

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Erik Bradford (right) vs. the Iowa Wild

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Erik Bradford (right) vs. the Iowa Wild(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday released center Erik Bradford from his professional tryout, returning him to the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL).

Bradford has been with the Griffins since Jan. 5 and competed in 16 games, logging three assists and six penalty minutes. The Orangeville, Ontario, native made his AHL season debut on Jan. 5 against Milwaukee, which marked his first AHL contest since April 14, 2018. In that same game, Bradford came away with his first AHL assist of his career. Before this season, Bradford had played just four games in the AHL, all coming with the Toronto Marlies. The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his seven-year career in the ECHL. Bradford has suited up for 355 games in the ECHL, amassing 296 points (94-202-296) and 196 penalty minutes. The center was named the Kalamazoo Wings' player of the month in December when he tallied 15 points (5-10-15) in 11 outings. Through 25 contests with Kalamazoo this season, Bradford has netted 27 points (10-17-27) and 16 penalty minutes while possessing a plus-11 rating.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.